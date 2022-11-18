Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.01 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. 99,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,498,271. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.