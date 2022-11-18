Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.41 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.03.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $147.38. 51,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $306.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

