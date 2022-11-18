Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 4,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Tri City Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

