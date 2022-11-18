Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $92.50 million and $4.35 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.67 or 0.29676224 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

