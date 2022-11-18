Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.94.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$914.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.46 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.69.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

