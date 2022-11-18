Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

