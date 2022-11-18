Truist Financial Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $6.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.11.

HLLY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,409. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Holley by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

