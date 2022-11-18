Truist Financial Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $6.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.11.
HLLY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,409. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
