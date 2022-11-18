Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Tucows Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Tucows has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get Tucows alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tucows during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tucows by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.