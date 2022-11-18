Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis acquired 254,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

