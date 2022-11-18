Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Tupperware Brands Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $21.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis acquired 254,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
