TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $24.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TuSimple by 295.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $2.52 on Friday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $563.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.