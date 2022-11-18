Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 1,869 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $303.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

