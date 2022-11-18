Twin Tree Management LP Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 168,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,699. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

