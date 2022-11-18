Twin Tree Management LP Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $64.92. 24,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,840. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

