Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 527 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 529,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 381,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JHML stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 19,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

