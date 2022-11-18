Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 276,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,488,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

