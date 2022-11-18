Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $236,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.82. The stock had a trading volume of 149,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

