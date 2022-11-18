Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $647,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. 21,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,562. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

