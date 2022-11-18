Tyler Stone Wealth Management Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 14,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

