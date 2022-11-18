Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

