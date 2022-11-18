U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

