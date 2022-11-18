Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $1,500,500.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $954,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,070,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 425,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.