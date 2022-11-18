UBS Group AG Acquires 34,346 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850,536 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.46% of Citrix Systems worth $179,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

