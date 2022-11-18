UBS Group AG Has $191.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $191,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

