UBS Group AG Sells 12,396 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $159,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $299.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day moving average is $209.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

