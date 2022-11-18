UBS Group AG Sells 14,113 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $222,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

