UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $300.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average of $256.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 194.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

