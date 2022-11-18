UBS Group Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $108.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

