UBS Group Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $76.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.08.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.9 %
RCL stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
