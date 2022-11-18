UBS Group Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $31.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.90.

CG stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

