UBS Group Trims Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Target Price to €26.40

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.40 ($27.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.41) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($29.38) to €27.50 ($28.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.85.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

