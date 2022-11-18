UFO Gaming Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $34.58 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

