UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. UGI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.
UGI Stock Performance
NYSE:UGI opened at $36.64 on Friday. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of UGI
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UGI (UGI)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.