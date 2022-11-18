Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

