US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get US Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods Company Profile

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.