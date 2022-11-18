US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
