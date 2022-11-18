UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) CAO Sells $38,257.52 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $38,257.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UserTesting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USER remained flat at $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 736,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,581. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.