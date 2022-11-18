UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) CRO David Satterwhite Sells 14,562 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CRO David Satterwhite sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $108,050.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 255,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UserTesting Stock Performance

NYSE:USER opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. UserTesting Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

