UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Insider Sells $87,793.44 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) insider Mona Sabet sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $87,793.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of USER remained flat at $7.42 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. UserTesting Inc has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USER. Raymond James decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

