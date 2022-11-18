Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Pamela J. Stewart Acquires 720 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $12,441.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 736,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.