Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Pamela J. Stewart Acquires 720 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $12,441.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 736,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

