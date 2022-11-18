Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $25.58 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 6.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.87. 64,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

