Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 39.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

