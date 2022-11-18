VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1,162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $89.64 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

