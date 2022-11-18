Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.09. 51,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,041. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

