Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 363,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

