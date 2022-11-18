Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $38.94. 396,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,536,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

