Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,837. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $259.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.