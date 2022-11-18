Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Cut by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

