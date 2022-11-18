Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

