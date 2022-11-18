Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Holdings Raised by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.14 and a 1 year high of $189.27.

