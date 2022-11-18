Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $141.91. 93,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,442. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

