Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.04) price objective on Varta in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Varta in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Varta in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of ETR VAR1 traded down €0.82 ($0.85) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €29.00 ($29.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,709 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.32. Varta has a 12-month low of €26.62 ($27.44) and a 12-month high of €122.70 ($126.49). The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

